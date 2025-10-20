Marshall’s Yard Witchy Fayre returns with spells, spirits and frightful fun this Halloween

The annual ‘Witchy Fayre’ is flying back into Gainsborough’s Marshall’s Yard on Saturday, October 25, to help you celebrate Halloween.

Visitors can expect a magical line-up of stalls and spellbinding activities that the whole family will love.

The Witchy Fayre will be located along the central pathway in the central Marshall’s Yard car park from 10am to 4pm.

Visitors can enjoy a line-up of ghoulishly good activities, including Witchy Fayre market stalls, selling all things wizardry items, crystals, Halloween themed items plus much more to get you in the Halloween spirit; Halloween crafting; live performances; free face painting from 11am to 3pm and a pumpkin centre trail with fantastic prizes to be won.

Having fun at last year's event

Visitors can also browse up to 20 stalls in the market area, selling a selection of goods including crystals, themed ornaments, fine crafted jewellery and candles.

Melissa Clement, Centre manager at Marshalls Yard, said: “The Witchy Fayre is always a really fun event at Marshall’s Yard.

“Events like this bring the community together and create a brilliant atmosphere for local families.

“This year’s Halloween event has a fantastic line-up of activities and stalls for the whole family to enjoy, and we can’t wait to see lots of spooky costumes.”