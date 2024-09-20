Marvellous Mablethorpe named best in England by new study that looks into seaside living

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Marvellous Mablethorpe has bounced back from a summer ‘slap in the face’ to be named the best seaside place to live in England by a fresh study.

The town was stunned in July when a survey by the consumer magazine, ‘Which?’, ranked it the second worst coastal holiday resort in the country, based on a range of criteria, including tourist attractions.

Mablethorpe’s mayor, Cllr Claire Arnold, was so angry that she described it as “a slap in the face” and “heartbreaking” for a town that has a lot to offer.

But now the mayor can put the flags out because a study by property experts, Buzz Capital, has elevated defiant Mablethorpe to the top of the pile.

An aerial view of Mablethorpe beach, which was praised in the Buzz Capital study.

The study ranked seaside towns across the country by the number of new dwellings built over the last five years, residents’ love of life, property affordability and the standard of beach.

Mablethorpe was first in a top five that also included Seahouses in Northumberland, Lytham St Annes in Lancashire, Bridlington in Yorkshire and Weymouth in Dorset.

A spokesperson at Buzz Capital said: “Affordability is a major advantage of Mablethorpe, where housing costs are notably lower than in many other coastal towns.

"This makes it an attractive destination for those looking to embrace seaside living without the high costs typically associated with it.

"Mablethorpe has seen a significant number of new homes constructed in the past five years, offering prospective residents a variety of modern options.”

The town’s community spirit and the happiness of its residents were also highlighted in the study.

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that Mablethorpe people enjoy a high level of life-satisfaction, which is often attributed to the town’s welcoming atmosphere, a slower pace of life and its wide range of events and activities.

"This sense of contentment among residents is a strong indicator of the town’s appeal as a place to live,” continued the Buzz Capital spokesperson,.

"Mablethorpe’s beaches have also earned high praise on Tripadvisor. They are known for their clean, sandy stretches and scenic beauty. The town’s coastline is perfect for families, nature lovers and anyone seeking the tranquillity of the seaside.

"For those seeking a move, Mablethorpe offers an inviting blend of affordability, community wellbeing and coastal charm, making it a compelling choice for seaside living.”