Mayor and Mayoress seal it with a love lock on Heart of Skegness
Coun Adrian Findley and Coun Sarah Staples won their own Love Lock from a crane machine and placed it on the giant Heart of Skegness while officially declaring the new attraction open.
A percentage of the proceeds from every Love Lock won – and there is a guaranteed winner every time – will go towards funding defibrillators in Skegness.
“We were so privileged to be the first to place a lock on the Heart of Skegness and knowing that a percentage is going towards defibrillators that could potentially save lives just makes it even more special,” commented Coun Findley.
A spokesperson for Skegness Pier said: “Thank you so much to the Mayor and Mayoress of Skegness for officially unveiling the Heart of Skegness.
“Now you can win a Love Lock from our crane machine and declare your love on the padlock, before attaching it to the Heart for all to see.
Whether you’re celebrating the love of a friend, a family member or your one true love, this is a chance to make a memory and help us support a really worthwhile cause.
