Mayor and Mayoress seal it with a love lock on Heart of Skegness

By Chrissie Redford
Published 9th Nov 2024, 18:32 BST
Updated 9th Nov 2024, 18:42 BST
Skegness’ Mayor and Mayoress are the first couple to place a Love Lock on the pier as part of a new attraction for the town.

Coun Adrian Findley and Coun Sarah Staples won their own Love Lock from a crane machine and placed it on the giant Heart of Skegness while officially declaring the new attraction open.

A percentage of the proceeds from every Love Lock won – and there is a guaranteed winner every time – will go towards funding defibrillators in Skegness.

“We were so privileged to be the first to place a lock on the Heart of Skegness and knowing that a percentage is going towards defibrillators that could potentially save lives just makes it even more special,” commented Coun Findley.

Mayor and Mayoress of Skegness Couns Adrian Findley and Sarah Staples plave a love lock on Skegness Pier. Photo: Barry RobinsonMayor and Mayoress of Skegness Couns Adrian Findley and Sarah Staples plave a love lock on Skegness Pier. Photo: Barry Robinson
A spokesperson for Skegness Pier said: “Thank you so much to the Mayor and Mayoress of Skegness for officially unveiling the Heart of Skegness.

“Now you can win a Love Lock from our crane machine and declare your love on the padlock, before attaching it to the Heart for all to see.

“Plus we’re delighted to announce that a percentage of the proceeds from every Love Lock won (guaranteed winner every time), will go towards funding defibrillators in Skegness!

Whether you’re celebrating the love of a friend, a family member or your one true love, this is a chance to make a memory and help us support a really worthwhile cause.

