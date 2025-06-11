‘Mission Possible 2’  milestone for air ambulance with addition of second helicopter

Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance will have a second helicopter in 2027.

Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance is gearing up to save more lives in 2027 with the addition of a second helicopter.

The charity, which is entering one of its busiest periods in Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire, has secured a spot on the production line in Italy for the new helicopter at a cost of around £7 million.

LNAA currently operates with one helicopter, its iconic yellow AW169. But as mission numbers rise, the doctors, paramedics and pilots who respond to an average of four missions a day, know that there are patients they can’t currently get to.

Medical Director Dr Gareth Davies said: “We want to bring our skill and experience to the side of more patients, more quickly, and across a wider area. A second aircraft is a game-changer for these patients and for us as we expand what we can do to meet the needs of the communities that we serve.”

The charity is completely funded by donations and the project has taken flight thanks to initial fundraising efforts of Mission Possible 2, which have raised £4m.

The Michael Cornish Charitable Trust and BNA Charitable Incorporated Organisation have each given £1m towards the second helicopter. The Jones 1986 Charitable Trust and Nottingham based company Experian have also made generous contributions to the project, along with LNAA contributing thanks to its fundraising efforts.

Michael Cornish said: “Our charitable trust has existed to help charities who have a tangible, positive impact on communities, including saving lives. LNAA does this 365 days of the year, across a vast area, so it fits entirely with our vision. We are excited to be part of something that will unquestionably help to save lives.”

A spokesperson for BNA said: “BNA have been a major contributor over the years and are pleased to have generously donated to this important strengthening of LNAA’s cover of Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire.”

A spokesperson for The Jones 1986 Charitable Trust said: “The Trust has been a major supporter of the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance over the years because we know how important the charity is in being able to deliver life-saving care on the scene. We're pleased that we have been able to make a sizeable donation to help ensure that LNAA can get to more patients across Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire”.

The plan for a second helicopter emerged after data gathered by the charity showed there are people in need who the service cannot get to with just one aircraft.

In the last five years, the charity has seen a 135 percent increase in mission numbers and recent data has shown that there’s an average of 1.4 missions every day the crews are not able to currently respond to.

The second helicopter will be an AW109 GrandNew model and is scheduled to land at the charity in summer 2027 with a view to being fully operational by autumn that year.

LNAA’s CEO Karen Jobling said: “We are absolutely delighted to share this incredible news with our supporters. The addition of a second helicopter means that we will be able to attend more emergencies, more quickly, and provide critical care to more patients who might not otherwise have access in time. This is truly a life-changing development for the communities we are here to serve.

“Every life we save is a thanks to the people who support LNAA. The second helicopter will belong to everyone who has ever donated, fundraised, or supported us in any way. It will save many more lives, and we could not achieve this without them.”

To find out more, visit https://www.ambucopter.org.uk/mission-possible-2-appeal/