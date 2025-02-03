More business opportunities unveiled at Gainsborough’s Savoy cinema development

Three new business units are now available in Gainsborough to let through property agent, Eddisons

Opportunities for new businesses have been created as West Lindsey District Council launches three new business units at Gainsborough’s Savoy cinema development.

This development is set to become the heart of Gainsborough’s independent retail and leisure offering, enhancing footfall and boosting local economic growth.

Coun Trevor Young, leader of West Lindsey District Council, said: “This is an exciting time for Gainsborough as we continue to see the results of our ambitious regeneration plans.

“The Savoy Cinema development, along with these new units, is just the start of a brighter future for our town.

“We hear from our communities that they want to see more high quality and independent retailers in town, and we’re hoping the units as part of this development can attract a new retail offering.”

Sally Grindrod-Smith, director of Planning, Regeneration, and Communities at the council, said: “These new units represent a significant opportunity for businesses to be part of Gainsborough’s transformation.

“We are creating a dynamic and thriving town centre, particularly suited to high quality independent businesses.

“Sitting alongside our traditional retail units which are benefitting from investment through our programme, these new units will add to the draw visitors from across the region and are the perfect location for operators looking to capitalise on the town’s growth.”

The Savoy Cinema development is part of an £18 million investment in Gainsborough’s town centre, which has already delivered upgraded public spaces and vibrant retail areas.

Local construction company the Gelder Group is currently building the sate-of-the-art complex in the Market Place, which has been funded through contributions from the Council, the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership (GLLEP), the governments Levelling Up Fund and Savoy Cinemas.

The units will be available from June 2025 and are being let by property agent, Eddisons.

Tim Bradford, director, Eddisons said: “The Savoy Cinema Market Place development is set to be a key retail and leisure destination in attracting local and wider regional footfall to Gainsborough’s town centre.

“The available units offer operators the opportunity to be at the heart of this significant regeneration project and benefit from the presence of a high-profile cinema as the development’s anchor tenant.”