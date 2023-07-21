Several locations are being considered for the relocation of Louth’s controversial £62,000 parklets.

They were removed from the town eight months ago after a poor reception which saw public criticism and vandalism.

The parklets were part of Lincolnshire County Council’s Active Travel Scheme, an initiative aimed at improving pedestrian and cycle access in the town and promoting healthier living.

Four parklets were purchased for £62,000, offering sun loungers and bar-type seating, but only two were installed before their removal.

Now the council is looking at several potential new sites, and these are understood to include a seafront location, such as Mablethorpe.

Councillor Richard Davies, Executive Member for Highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “We are currently considering several potential next phases of the experimental scheme and that includes what to do next with the Parklet seating system.

“We are looking at several locations where they might end up to serve communities in the county.”

The Active Travel Scheme has faced criticism for making the town centre less accessible for people who struggle with mobility, including disabled people, older people, pregnant women, and new mothers.

Lincolnshire County Council was recently asked to issue a second apology over its handling of the scheme.

The Local Government Ombudsman report found the council at fault for failing to consult with local disability groups, neglecting to consider an equality assessment, and poor record keeping.

Despite the challenges, the council is committed to promoting active travel. However it has been warned that funding for such initiatives could be slashed by up to 75 percent in the next round.

