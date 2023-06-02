Lincolnshire County Council told to apologise over handling of Active Travel Scheme in Louth

Lincolnshire County Council has been told to issue a second apology over its handling of the Active Travel Scheme in Louth.

The controversial parklets.

The Local Government Ombudsman report found the council at fault for failing to consult with local disability groups, neglecting to consider an equality assessment, and poor record keeping.

The Active Travel Scheme, which was designed to improve pedestrian and cycle access in the town, has stirred controversy since its inception, with the parklet’s being vandalised on several occasions.

Critics argue that the scheme has made the town centre less accessible for people who struggle with mobility, including disabled people, older people, pregnant women, and new mothers.

The removal of on-street parking, including disabled bays on Mercer Row, was a particular point of contention, and was later reversed by the county council.

The latest complaint was lodged by a man who claimed the council had not complied with the disability elements of the statutory guidance for the Traffic Management Act.

An Inspector found that the council did not have a statutory duty to liaise with disability groups, but regulations stated authorities “should” do this unless there was a suitable reason not to.

The report stated: “We found fault with the Council for failing to liaise and consult with local disability groups when designing its Experimental Traffic Regulation Order.

“We also found fault with the Council for failing to consider completing an equality assessment and for poor record keeping.”

The council admitted it did not consult with any local disability groups, but had consulted Age UK.

It cited limitations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the inspector argued that the pandemic “should not have prevented the council from trying to liaise or seek input from any disability groups.”

The council also claimed that “specific groups are not easy to find”. The inspector responded: “The Council has failed to evidence any attempts to find or contact disability groups. There are many disability groups based in Lincolnshire that are easy to find online.”

The inspector told the council to provide a public apology to local disability groups and update its training to staff about the need to consult with disability groups, equality and accessibility issues and the need for accurate record keeping about decisions.

Following the inspector’s report, a Lincolnshire County Council spokesperson said: “We have previously accepted that we perhaps didn’t carry out all the consultation in the best way possible in the Louth active travel scheme and we will happily apologise again to those people affected.

“The time-scales brought by the government were incredibly tight and we could have done better.

“We will take what we have learned through the Active Travel Schemes and use those for the active travel schemes being implemented around the county.”

Local councillors and residents continue to express their dissatisfaction with the scheme.