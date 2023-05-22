More objections to plans to move the grave of Guy Gibson’s dog from RAF Scampton

Lincolnshire County Council’s Archaeology department has objected to plans to move the grave of Guy Gibson’s dog from RAF Scampton.

The RAF submitted an application to West Lindsey District Council seeking permission to move the beloved black Labrador’s grave to the current location of the 617 Squadron in Norfolk.

The dog served as the mascot for the Dambusters and was buried outside Hangar 2 at the request of his owner.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The proposed relocation has sparked controversy since becoming public knowledge and has been described as “a kick in the teeth for the community”.

The grave at RAF Scampton

In its application, the force stated concerns about preserving the dog’s place of rest following uncertainty surrounding the housing of asylum seekers at RAF Scampton.

However, Lincolnshire County Council has recommended that the local authority reject the application, expressing concerns about the potential impact on the site’s heritage.

In a report, a representative from the county council wrote: “The proposed development involves the exhumation of the suspected zooarchaeological remains of a Labrador dog that belonged to Wing Commander Guy Gibson, and which acted as the mascot for 617 Squadron who led the Dambusters Raid whilst stationed at RAF Scampton in 1943.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It also proposes the removal of the dog’s memorial plaque together with other commemorative items and the associated iron railings that surround it and their removal from the site.

“Together, these items and any buried remains are a heritage asset and a memorial in the terminology of the Government’s National Planning Policy Framework.

“Piecemeal developments such as this proposal, which remove and erode aspects of character and heritage of RAF Scampton without consideration of the preservation or future use of the site as a whole could lead to erosion and eventual loss of RAF Scampton’s heritage significance, which is of national and international importance.”