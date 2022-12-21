More than 200 elderly and vulnerable guests are sitting down to Big Festive Feasts this Christmas thanks to the Skegness Standard and partner organisations and volunteers.

Sue Alldred, Polly Butler and Carole Harbon decorate the Bell's Christmas Tree ready for community lunch in Wainfleet.

This is the 10th year the Skegness Standard’s newspaper group has been involved in bringing cheer to the elderly and vulnerable at various locations around the county.

Most recently the free three-course meals with entertainment have been held in Spilsby, Wainfleet and Skegness – with today’s (Wednesday) events like last year hosted by Wainfleet Methodist Church and Lunch Box 5000 at the Storehouse.

The four-day distribution of meals provided by Norfolk-based Buckingham Emergency Foods began at Roudham Farm near Thetford on Monday, when members of the Rotary Club of Skegness headed to RG & SR Oglesbee of Boston, to collect the food allocated for our events and take them to the centres.

Many tonnes of food are donated by the farming community to Buckingham Emergency Food, who also raise funds to provide 2.5 tonnes of turkey, to provide provide 17,000 Christmas meals across the region, including charities in the Boston area..

Ken Smith, of Buckingham Emergency Food, said organising donations had been especially challenging this year. “The drought in the spring and summer has affected root crops. and I have been warned to expect donations of ‘wonky’ veg,” he said.

"There has been a big increase in women's refuges, which is always saddening.

"Hopefully, the additional food will provide around 80,000 winter meals. We will also make cash grants to women's refuges so that the managers can buy a few Christmas treats for the mothers and children they are caring for.

"There are 800 women and 500 children in the refuges on our books and we are budgeting £10,000 for the grants.”

This year entertainment at the Storehouse will be provided by internationally renowned vocalist Aday, sponsored by the New Park Club.

The local Tesco store is providing treats and additional items for the meal – as well as a team to help serve.

At Wainfleet Methodist Church, local singer Katy Divilly – who came third in the Sanremo Senior Singing Competition World Final this year, will entertain guests.

