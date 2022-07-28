More than 800 refugees welcomed to Lincolnshire from war torn Ukraine

The UK and Lincolnshire have reached a milestone in their efforts to offer shelter to Ukrainian refugees.

Today (Thursday) the government has marked a significant milestone as part of an enormous collective effort to give sanctuary to people fleeing the war in Ukraine, with 100,000 refugees from the country welcomed to safety in the UK.

Thanks to the generosity of the public, with the support of councils across the UK, 100,000 people have been given a safe haven at this difficult time.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lincolnshire has welcomed more than 800 Ukrainians since the launch of the Homes for Ukraine scheme earlier this year, with hosts offering temporary accommodation across the county.

Coun Richard Wright, Leader of North Kesteven District Council and Lincolnshire representative on the East Midlands Migration Board said: “As we reach this important national milestone, we must acknowledge the incredible generosity shown by residents across Lincolnshire.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported the Homes for Ukraine scheme so far and offered such a warm welcome to our county at this difficult time.”

The Lincolnshire Resettlement Partnership, comprising of Lincolnshire councils and a range of public sector agencies and charitable sector organisations all working together, has recently appealed for more hosts to support the scheme.

Prospective hosts need to be able to offer accommodation for a minimum of six months, and those who are successfully matched to Ukrainian guests are offered a £350 per month ‘thank you’ payment.

Although local authorities are responsible for the wrap-around support package for Ukrainian guests, hosts should expect to provide a basic level of support including welcoming their guests to the local area. They will also need to help with tasks such as registering with a GP, accessing local and public services and opening a bank account. The Government’s Homes for Ukraine ‘Sponsor Guidance’ which can be found online, outlines important information and things to think about before signing up to the scheme.

If you think you could commit to hosting, please contact the Lincolnshire Homes for Ukraine Team on [email protected]