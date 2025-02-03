Music-mad photographer at RAF Coningsby releases his debut single

A photographer at RAF Coningsby could soon be reaching for the skies in the music world after releasing his debut single.

Martin Goffin, who holds the rank of Air Specialist Class 1, has a serious interest in music and performs under the name, Only Martin.

The single, called ‘6am’, which is available on Apple Music and Spotify, is inspired by his memories of getting up early in the morning for a previous job he didn’t enjoy.

He said: “Everyone knows how it feels to wake up for work in a horrible job when all you want to do is switch that alarm off and go back to sleep.”

Photographer and musician Martin Goffin captured during his day job at RAF Coningsby (PHOTO BY: RAF Coningsby)

Martin eventually quit that job and joined the Army before switching to the RAF in 2023 as a photographer or visual communicator.

RAF photographers play a varied range of roles, capturing everything from aerial reconnaissance images to public relations portraits.

His love of music evolved in his 20s with urban, hip-hop and UK rap. But it was in the Army that his Only Martin persona took shape.

He said: “It began in Cyprus when I had singing lessons, and that laid the foundations for me. I love indie and soft rock, which was the music I wanted to make going forward.”

The cover of Only Martin's new album, 'A Bit About Me', which contains the single, '6am'. (PHOTO COURTESY OF: Martin Goffin)

The ‘6am’ track took only three days to write but was written more than a year ago.

Like many emerging artistes, Martin spent the best part of 12 months deciding whether he was going to release any music at all. Now two more singles from his coming album, ‘A Bit About Me’, will be coming out in due course.

Martin balances his career as an RAF photographer with a busy home life as a father of three children, with a fourth on the way.

Air Specialist Class 1 Martin Goffin joined the RAF in 2023 after a spell in the Army.

His colleagues and chain of command have been nothing but supportive. Corporal Shauna Martin, who also works in Coningsby’s photographic section, said: “Martin can turn his hand to anything.

"He’s a talented singer and songwriter. We all love it and hope he remembers us when he’s famous!”

Group Captain Paul O’Grady, who is the station commander, said: “It takes a lot of courage to put yourself out there and invest so much of your own experience in your music. It takes hard work and dedication too, so congratulations Martin!”