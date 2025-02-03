Top guns at RAF Coningsby are back for second series of high-flying TV show

A revealing glimpse into life at RAF Coningsby is being captured by the spectacular second series of a high-flying TV show.

‘Top Guns: Inside The RAF’ was a huge success when it was first aired by Channel 4 in 2023. It attracted an average of 1.6 million viewers and was the channel’s second biggest 9 pm series of that year, behind only ‘The Piano’.

Now it is back for another six-show run, taking viewers back into the skies, command centres and hangars as RAF crews continue to defend Britain from threats at home and abroad, and prevent conflicts.

The programme-makers were given exclusive access to Coningsby, where 3,000 people work, and also RAF Waddington, its fellow station in Lincolnshire, the county which is renowned as the spiritual home of bomber command.

'Top Guns: Inside The RAF', which was partly filmed at RAF Coningsby, is back for a spectacular second series on Channel 4. (PHOTO BY: Channel 4)

The series returns to the frontline as squadrons experience intense and ever-increasing pressure and demands. It follows pilots, engineers and armourers as they head overseas on deployment to eastern Europe and the Mediterranean.

As tensions rise in a turbulent world, it is the RAF’s job to intercept Russian fighters approaching Nato airspace, gather intelligence in the skies close to Ukraine or carry out targeted strikes to protect vital shipping lanes in the Red Sea.

Viewers can climb inside the cockpits of cutting-edge Typhoon jet fighter-bombers and are given bird’s eye impressions of drones conducting precise and critical surveillance over Iraq, and remotely-piloted aircraft operating from top-secret bases in the UK.

The series, which kicks off tomorrow (Tuesday, February 3) at 9 pm, was commissioned by Rita Daniels, of Channel 4 Documentaries and produced by True North TV, of Leeds, led by executive producers, Mark Tattersall and Christian Hills.

The first series of 'Top Guns' was a huge success around the world. (PHOTO BY: Channel 4)

Rita said: “The first series of ‘Top Guns’ was such a success, with True North doing a fantastic job of bringing the high stakes of the RAF’s work to our screens.

"We can’t wait to follow up with what promises to be an even more high-octane series, thanks to unprecedented access to RAF Coningsby and RAF Waddington.”

Christian said: “It was a privilege to showcase the hard work of the RAF during one of their busiest and most challenging times in recent years.

"Series two will again take us into the heart of the action, following frontline operations that have never been filmed before.”

The series gives viewers the chance to meet the pilots, engineers and armourers based at the Lincolnshire RAF stations who are defending Britain's skies. (PHOTO BY: Channel 4)

The first series of ‘Top Guns’ was a global success too, with its international distribution being handled by Abacus Media Rights.

Will Stapley, head of acquisitions at Abacus, said: “With the show’s unique mix of action and observation, we see life on the frontline from the cockpit, the flight deck and the stations of Britain’s RAF.

"The first series appealed to audiences across Europe to Africa and from North America to Australasia. They can’t wait for series two.”

Viewers can climb inside the cockpits of jet fighter-bombers as they take to the skies. (PHOTO BY: Channel 4)

RAF Coningsby was opened in 1941 and became home to 617 Squadron, known as The Dambusters, during the Second World War.

It is now one of two Quick Reaction Alert (QRA) stations which protect UK airspace. It is the headquarters of two frontline, combat-ready squadrons and is the training station for Typhoon pilots.

Since 1976, Coningsby has also been the home of the RAF Battle Of Britain Memorial Flight, which is an aerial display group that makes appearances at shows and State events.