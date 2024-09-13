Natasha's wheelchair walk finale?

Tasha Gollop pictured with Chris Alderman who was supporting Tasha on her walk

A Sleaford woman living with cerebral palsy began a month-long, four mile walk in what is hoped to be the latest part of a huge walking challenge to fundraise for a motor attachment to her wheelchair so she can visit her mum.

Natasha Gollop, 44, of Hussey Close, struggles to walk and spends much of her time in a wheelchair, but despite this she last year set herself a target of walking a mile in May, two miles in June, three in July and four in August.

She hoped to raise £1,000 to add to her disability payments to get the £5,000 motor to add onto her ordinary wheelchair.

However, she says since she started the cost has risen.

Natasha said: “I don’t have a car and currently use a mobility scooter to get about, but they are not allowed on trains.

"I had a motor attachment before but it broke and I cannot go by train to Lincoln independently to visit my mum, who lives in a nursing home.”

She said: “I’m still raising money. I’ve reached £4,000 and have had a demonstration of how the new motor will work, but there are a lot of extras for it which has brought the total cost to about £6,000.

Natasha explained that whenever she travelled anywhere for a day out, she pledged to walk a few steps with the aid of her walker or a handrail to steadily add up to her goals.

To conclude her walking challenge she plans to walk four miles over the space of September. She kicked it off covering 0.6 miles along Skegness seafront on Saturday morning starting from outside the amusement arcades .

Her fundraising campaign had been delayed as she has been diagnosed with osteoarthritis and broke her toe.

She said it was a challenge as the cerebral palsy makes it difficult for her to walk and she spends much of her time in a wheelchair.

“I don’t know of any disability grants I can apply for so I’m doing it myself,” said Natasha.

You were able to donate to her fundraising page on the Justgiving website but that closed at the end of last year.

Natasha added: “If anyone has any more suggestions of fundraising opportunities towards my goal I will be happy to take them up, along with any donations for raffle prizes.”

To make donations you can use PayPal on email: [email protected]