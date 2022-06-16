New mobile post office service being delivered to Scopwick

A mobile post office branch.

The mobile service will be turning up and basing itself in the car park of The Royal Oak Pub, on Brookside, Scopwick, LN4 3PA, one day a week.

The outreach service is being operated by the Postmaster for Coningsby and will be open every Friday from 12.45pm to 1.45pm, beginning on July 1.

A spokesman for the company said: “At the Post Office we are continually looking to refresh our network and ensure we meet our customer needs.

“A Mobile Post Office is a tried and tested way to provide services to rural communities.

“Metheringham is the closest full-time branch to Scopwick and the Coningsby Mobile visits several other communities in the area.”

To accommodate the new mobile service route, there will be some changes to the current mobile service opening hours at Anwick, Digby and Kirkby la Thorpe. These changes will also take effect from Friday July 1.

The new opening times at Anwick, outside the village shop, will increase from two to three days: Tuesday 1.30pm-2pm, Wednesday 11.30am-1pm, Friday 9-10am.

Digby’s service, which stops outside the church, will increase from one to two days: Tuesday 10.15am-11.15am, Friday 11am-12noon.

Kirkby la Thorpe’s service will reduce from an hour to half an hour: Friday 10.15-10.45am.