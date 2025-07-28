New pathway highlights Hemswell Cliff's former RAF base transformation

A newly completed pathway around the play area in Hemswell Cliff, marks the latest achievement in a long-term, community-led effort to transform a former RAF base.

West Lindsey District Council has been working closely with Hemswell Cliff Parish Council to make improvements to the village over a number of years.

As previously reported, the former RAF Hemswell airbase estate was sold off to private investors in the mid 1980’s without any plan for adaptation of future development.

Over the years, Hemswell Cliff has undertaken ambitious regeneration steps, driven by residents, partners and a shared vision for a vibrant, sustainable future.

And now this new pathway enhances both accessibility, and safety for families using the green space and serves as another step forward in the village’s ongoing revival.

Coun Lesley Rollings was invited to officially open the new pathway.

She said: “It’s hugely important that we support active communities and what a difference people working here, with the parish council and the community, have made.

“And although this project has had council support, it’s been led by the community, and I think that is the really important thing. Well done to everyone involved.”

Key improvements started with the purchase of a Ball Park in 2015, replacing it with a modern £100,000 facility.

The opening of village allotments in 2022, offered residents opportunities for outdoor activity, food growing, and social connection.

Building on that momentum, 2023 saw the parish council take ownership of several play parks from the Hemswell Residents Company (HRC), laying the groundwork for further upgrades through future funding.

Perhaps most significantly, the village adopted the Hemswell Cliff Neighbourhood Plan in November 2023. This was developed through extensive community engagement, the plan provides a clear, shared vision for the village’s future - one focused on sustainability, wellbeing, and local pride.

Hemswell Cliff Parish Councillor and Chair of the Play Parks Committee, Hannah Roberts, said the projects were bringing to life the vision of the community.

She said: “We’ve had lots of team events and surveys asking what the community wanted for the village and we’ve been trying to make that happen.

“The pathway was an idea that came about from one of the events we held, and we never in a million years thought we’d get the money for it. But when we heard there was some funding available for the village, we put together a proposal.”

Coun Gillian Dean, who along with Coun Roberts, has been among those to lead on the project, said the work has been community-lead from the beginning.

She said: “We’ve prioritised what the community wanted and we’ve been working to that plan since the beginning.

“I’d like to thank all the businesses that donated the benches that line the pathway and around other areas of green space in the village.”

The momentum is set to continue as work is near completion on the upcoming opening of a new shared space in the historic Sergeants’ Mess, led by the Broadcast Engineering Conservation Group (BECG) and supported by funding from FCC and West Lindsey District Council.

The space will become a hub for learning, collaboration, and connection.