New plans revealed for wasteland with abandoned construction project in Gainsborough

Land on North Street, Gainsborough, to the rear of the former Friendship Hotel, where supported accommodation could be built

An overgrown piece of wasteland could be brought back into use, more than a decade after the last project was abandoned.

The land on North Street in Gainsborough Town, which backs onto the former Friendship Inn, has stood vacant since around 2008, but could now become supported living accommodation.

Online archive photos show work on the last housing project was under way at that time, with the foundations and ground floor laid.

However this was abandoned for unknown reasons.

Successive pictures through the years show the site becoming increasingly wild, with construction materials still left in place.

By 2023, the overgrown weeds towered over the construction railings around the area.

Amaana Homes has now submitted an application to clear the eyesore and build a fresh development on the site.

It would build 16 one-bedroom apartments for supported living, which would be owned and run by a housing provider.

The remains of the previous project would be knocked down, with three-storey blocks built on the north and south sides of the site.

Planning documents say: “The former host building is a large three storey former hotel which has recently been converted into flats.

“Foundations and ground floors were constructed as part of a previous approval some time ago.

“The plans are to clear the site and remove previous footings and ground floors to make way for a new residential use.”

The plans have been submitted to West Lindsey District Council, and will be determined at a later date.

The Friendship Hotel dates back to the mid 1800s, although the current version was built in the 1920s.

It shut its doors for the last time around 2000, and was converted into apartments shortly after.