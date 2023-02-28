Since the awful news that four-year-old Lily has been diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour, Louth has come together to help raise money for her and her family.
A GoFundMe set up by her godmother Brioney Johnson has now raised more than £63,000, and most recently, friends of her dad Josh Harley organised a charity football match in her honour.
And now Emma Jacklin of The Little Cleaning Co has launched this brand new line of charity t-shirts, with all profits going towards Lily’s wishlist.
Here you can see Lily modelling one of these special t-shirts, adorned with a unicorn, Lily’s favourite.
The t-shirts come in adult and child sizes, and are available at https://thelittlecleaning.co/collections/