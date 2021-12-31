New Year Honours: Louth legend Paul Hugill to receive MBE

Paul Hugill at the Priory Hotel in Louth.

Paul has been awarded the MBE for “services to people with learning difficulties”, thanks to the Serendipity Initiative which helps to support and nurture people with learning difficulties and trauma.

The scheme helps people “to build skills and confidence through employment to live a life that positively ripples into their family and community”.

Furthermore, Paul launched the Neighbours Kitchen project during the first coronavirus lockdown, helping to provide thousands of meals to vulnerable people in the community, with support from other local businesses.

Thanks to his compassionate efforts Paul has become well-known in the town, and last summer there was even a petition for Paul to be honoured with a plaque in Louth’s town centre.

Upon hearing of his MBE, Paul told the Leader: “I’d love to say thank you to the team, especially Thomas and Ben, and to everybody in Louth who supports the Serendipity Initiative and the Neighbours Kitchen, via the Priory Hotel.

“Without that support, this award wouldn’t happen. Without that support, we wouldn’t be able to touch lives and be a positive force in the community and online as well.

“Really, in the most humble way, thank you to everybody who gives me the opportunity to be the passionate, crazy, positive person that I am.

“Because it’s the support that the town gives me that makes us able to do more and more, and without those incredible individuals and businesses in Louth, this award wouldn’t be happening.”