Lindsay McKinnell, with the help of her 17-year-old teen Louie, has created ‘Tell’d’ - Queer voices of Lincolnshire’, an independent publication which represents and celebrates the LGBTQ+ community of Lincolnshire.

The new ‘zine contains poems, art, photography, illustrations and testimonials, all contributed by people from Lincolnshire’s LGBTQ+ community.

Lindsay became interested in the genre after completing a Masters in Gender Studies in 2019 and one of the modules she became fascinated with was the history of gender and sexuality, and the hidden stories of the LGBTQ+ community that would have gone unheard.

She said: “I’ve always been really interested in the concept of the ‘zine’ – independent publications which provide a safe platform of expression for underrepresented voices. They help to connect people within communities, they provide a space for self-expression and they are also joyous and supportive.

“Lincolnshire is a very big county and I am very aware that there must be thousands of stories, poems, and other forms of expression from people within the LGBTQ+ community, just waiting to be unearthed.

“Our aim for this zine is for people to feel that they have a place to share their stories. Lincolnshire’s LGBTQ+ community needs more representation – and hopefully through our ‘zine, their stories, thoughts and talents can be shared. It will also be a great way of documenting queer histories, capturing a moment in time.

“It has been a great experience for us, communicating with different groups around Lincolnshire, collecting stories and artwork.”

People are encouraged to add their social media tags alongside their contributions to not only advertise their work but to also give them more visibility.