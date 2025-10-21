Night if nostalgia at The Sensational 60’s Experience show

Described as the biggest show of its kind touring the UK, The Sensational 60’s Experience is heading for the Lincolnshire coast next month

The show features an incredible ensemble of original artistes and band members.

It is said to be the ultimate festival of nostalgia that will have you stepping back in time to that magical decade of music and memories.

Whether reliving the soundtrack of your youth or discovering what your parents have been raving about, we are told it is a show you will never forget.

Starring Dozy Beaky Mick & Tich, The Trems (featuring Jeff Brown former member of The Tremeloes), The Fortunes, Spencer James (40

years lead singer with The Searchers), and Vanity Fare, this unforgettable night is packed with timeless classics like: The Legend of Xanadu, Silence Is Golden, Storm in a Teacup, Needles and Pins, Hitchin’ a Ride, plus many more!

The Sensational 60’s Experience is coming to the Embassy Theatre Skegness on Saturday, November 8.

The concert commences at 7.30pm and tickets are available from the box office on 01754 474100 or online @ www.embassytheatre.co.uk