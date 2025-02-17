Nuclear waste dump agency pumps money into community projects in Mablethorpe

The organisation behind plans for a possible nuclear waste dump in the Louth or Mablethorpe areas is continuing to pump money into important community projects there.

Nuclear Waste Services (NWS), a government agency that specialises in the management of radioactive waste, has earmarked Lincolnshire or Cumbria as the location for the dump, known as a GDF (geological disposal facility).

Two potential sites – a former gas terminal at Theddlethorpe, near Mablethorpe, and agricultural land close to the villages of Hayton le Marsh and Great Carlton, near Louth – have been mooted – and both have attracted widespread opposition.

But NWS has set up a Theddlethorpe GDF Community Partnership group to help explain the proposals and, hopefully, win the support of local residents.

And as part of the engagement process, up to £1 million a year of government funding has been made available to NWS to back dozens of projects within the partnership group area.

Now NWS has announced the latest ones to benefit, including Furnichurch, a Christian charity in Mablethorpe that is the home of the town’s community food larder and also provides furniture for poverty-hit locals.

Furnichurch has been awarded £118,028, which will help the larder buy 40,000 meals for the needy over three years, together with hygiene packs and baby food. The cash will also enable the charity to employ a member of staff to co-ordinate operations.

Also in Mablethorpe, £230,000 has been awarded to support an employability programme run by Magna Vitae, which operates leisure venues across East Lindsey.

The Aspire To Be programme helps people access training and work experience that could lead to jobs in hospitality and leisure. It also helps them with their social skills and confidence, while building motivation.

Mike Brophy, head of social impact at NWS, said: “We never lose sight of supporting the communities in which we operate.

"Out work in these areas is vital. We are thrilled that this community investment funding is making such an impact. We look forward to making a difference to more local organisations and the people they benefit in the coming year.”

David Fannin, chair of the community partnership, explained the funding was available for local projects and non-statutory services.

He said: “We are listening to people and supporting ideas that improve community, environmental and economic wellbeing.

"It is public money, and an advisory panel will be using it for public good as long as it is available.”

Aeneas Richardson, executive director of Magna Vitae, said the money has helped the trust “hugely”, especially in Mablethorpe, with the opening of a new leisure centre.

Since Aspire To Be started, 28 people have been supported and at least five have gone on to find employment.

Matthew Leighton, a leisure attendant, is among those who took part. He said: “I was in a rough place mentally but, after being put on a course that leads to a lifeguard qualification, my confidence is better, and I can talk to people more.

"This is a massive opportunity for me and has pretty much got me a whole career.”

Lindsay Barrett, an HR manager with Magna Vitae, said the programme had “changed people’s lives”.

“It has helped people who were unemployed and really struggling,” she said. “They have qualified to become lifeguards and swim teachers, and have developed themselves personally.”