Old Ambulance Station site in Sleaford closes for car park works

The Old Ambulance Station closure notice sign in Sleaford.

The site of the old Ambulance Station alongside North Kesteven Dictrict Council’s Sleaford offices will be closed to parking while works in that location continue.

NKDC say the site closed to parking from 11.59pm on Tuesday, September 30.

Signs have also been placed up around the site advising that from October 1, it will be fully fenced off to enable us to manage it safely.

Pre-construction works have already started on the site, where a new public car park is proposed.

The new car park will offer additional free and low-cost parking close to the town centre. Being easily accessed off Eastgate, one of the town’s main arterial routes, a significant advantage is that it can serve vehicles before they reach the one-way system, helping to address congestion, vehicle idling and car dominance in the centre of Sleaford.