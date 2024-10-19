Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Lincolnshire theme park has been named one of the top attractions in the UK for entertaining kids this half term.

Fantasy Island in Ingoldmells has ranked fourth in research done by Outdoor Toys – ahead of the launch of its annual spooktacular Halloween attraction Fear Island, which opens today.

The theme park comes just behind another popular destination for families in the region, Sundown Adventureland.

In first place is Drayton Manor in Staffordshire, followed by Paultons Theme Park in Hampshire.

Be afraid as Lincolnshire prepares for Halloween.

To help you make the most of the holiday, we picked 12 fangtastic attractions across Lincolnshire:

1 Fear Island is back at Fantasy Island with its scarey mazes and haunted house, The Halloween attraction for all ages is launched on Saturday, October 19.

2 At the National Trust’s Gunby Hall, near Spilsby, there is the Gunby and Dragons Trail! There will be an epic role-playing adventure at Gunby Hall where children are invited to arrive in costume and let their imagination run wild as they journey through the spooky trail. The event runs from 19 October to 2 November. The Hall will also be hosting a Halloween Haunted Hall Weekend on Saturday, October 26, and Sunday, October 27, where there’s the opportunity to explore the Hall and meet the Gunby ghosts and spooky staff. It’s set to be spooky atmosphere as the shutters will be closed and the house dressed for Halloween. The activity is suitable for children but may be scary for younger children. For full details about the activities and opening times, visit: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/gunbyhall

3 There is more spooky fun at the National Trust’s Tattershall Castle. The castle will be decorated for Halloween and families will be able to take part in a fun trail throughout the school holidays. There will be Castle Crafts sessions on Thursday 24 October and Thursday 31 October. There will also be free Tattershall Tales Tours held at 11.30am and 1pm on selected dates between Saturday 19 October and Saturday 2 November. For details about opening hours and activities, check out www.nationaltrust.org.uk/tattershall

Pumpkin Workd at Hatton Country World.

4 Adults also get to play this Halloween. The Hive nightclub in Skegness is hosting Hallo-Reem with Joey Essex on Saturday, October 26, from 6pm. Everyone is invited to turn up in Fancy Dress,

5 Searching for pumpkins? In another survey of pumpkin patches, again by Outdoor Toys, Doddington Hall tops the ranking again this year as the UK’s best with a score of 9.35/10! With no entry fee for adults or children, Doddington Hall is one of the most popular patches on social media with over 21,000 Instagram posts and 334 on TikTok. The patch offers 30 varieties of pumpkins, squash and gourds to choose from as well as a Farm shop and café.

6 Bell’s Pumpkin Patch in Lowfields Road, Boston, claims to be the biggest in the East of England. It was founded by the Bell family starting with only a ‘pick your own’ pumpkin field. Now it welcomes over 20,000 people each year, we have a range of activities guaranteed to keep the whole family entertained. As well as the pumpkin patch, there are two fields full of fun and a fantastic pumpkin market. For details and opening hours, visit bellspumpkinpatch.com.

7 You can also pick your own pumpkins at Tattershall Farm Park’s patch next door to the farm until October 31. It is free entry to the patch.

Bell's Pumpkin Patch in Boston is now open.

8 Lincoln BIG is hosting the Halloween Big Spook from October 21st. You’ll find a variety of family events including a monster invasion in the Cornhill Quarter, Strolling Bones parade around Uphill, a Pop-up Pumpkin Patch Pop-up in the Waterside Shopping Centre, a Halloween Ghost Tour on the sightseeing bus, Ghostbusters on the Cornhill and a pumpkin trail at the Cathedral Quarter. For more details visit www.lincolnbig.co.uk.

9 Late night frights and pumpkin picking are promised at Pumpkin Hollow at Hatton Country World. You’ll find Creepy Cabins, a Corn Crypt Maze, a Drive-In Cinema and food and drink. For details visit hattonworld.com/

10 There’s more scarey fun at Navigation House in Carre Street, Sleaford, on October 28 – and there is a treat at the end of the trail for those who complete it.

11 Dr. Zob’s Monster Academy is presenting The Spook-tacular Halloween Show! takes place at Trusthorpe Village Hall on October 22 at 3pm.

The Haunted Halloween House is back open at Gunby Hall.

Fitzpatricks Restaurant in Louth is hosting a Scare Fest with live shows dates from 18th-20th and 25th-31st. Shows start from 6pm.

12 On Halloween night, October 31, there’s a Spooktacular Fireworks display at Market Rasen Racecourse. This family-friendly event promises an unforgettable night filled with spine-tingling excitement. Alongside the Halloween-themed fireworks, there will be food stalls, Halloween-themed games, music and a funfair for all. Children can also enjoy trick or treating in our spooky Trick or Treat Alley For tickets visit thejockeyclub.co.uk.