Outdoor Festival brings the best of the Wolds

Tim Clayton and Laura Gundy of Lincolnshire Branch of Butterfly Conservation.

The Lincolnshire Wolds Outdoor Festival kicked off at Stourton Woods with an Activity Day on Saturday.

An off road mountain bike track, created by Focus Rides, offered kids the chance to try their hand at some off-road biking.

For those less adventurous, relaxing woodland yoga byHumberside Sunshine Yoga was on offer, as well as bootcamp sessions run by Earn Your Fizz Fitness.

Ewan Fisher, 9, with his mum Joanna Craig making a throwing stick.

Back to Bear were on site to offer the more daring visitors the chance to try archery, crossbow and axe throwing.

Guests also learned all about the world of hedges with a tour looking at the plants and wildlife that can be found in hedges with the Lincolnshire Wolds Countryside Service, and Deer safaris ran throughout the day.

Bushcraft experiences were provided by Wild woodcraft where guests learned how to create primitive tools and build a fire, not to mention fly fishing on the lake with the Featherbenders Fly Tying Club.

The Lincolnshire Wolds Outdoor Festival is running at venues across the Lincolnshire Wolds until June 5, with the aim to provide a variety of outdoor activities and showcase all the Lincolnshire Wolds has to offer.

Matthew Chapman helping Ollie Bartlett 10, make a throwing stick with stone tools

Tom Wood of Back2Bear with Dylan Matthews, 11.