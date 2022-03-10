Panto tickets go on sale - oh yes they do!

Tickets on sale for Grimsby Auditorium's 2022 pantomime - oh yes they are EMN-221003-091336001

Chris Moreno in association with Grimsby Auditorium present The Pantomime Of Your Dreams - Sleeping Beauty and the Whinging Wicked Witch.

Will Beauty’s father succeed in keeping her away from the only spindle left in the Kingdom or will the prophecy of the Whinging Witch come true?

From the Producer of last year’s spectacular Cinderella and the Lost Slipper, join the Auditorium for another unforgettable pantomime full of laughter and surprises, stunning scenery, dazzling special effects and discover if dreams really do come true.

The star cast is yet to be announced, but fabulous effects are promised in what is described as ‘the funniest panto ever’.

The seasonal production will run from Saturday, December 10 to Friday December 30.

Now is the time to book as some performances are already sold out.

Individual and family tickets are available.

For details on groups of 10 or more, contact the box office.

For full details and to book visit grimsbyauditorium.org.uk .