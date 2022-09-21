Parents of Alford teenager who died in collision release tribute to their 'kind, caring and honest' son

Lewis Marvill. Photo supplied by Lincolnshire Police.

Lewis Marvill, 17, sadly died following the collision on September 7, and his parents have released a tribute to honour their son:

“We have been overwhelmed by the love and support we have received; Lewis was such a quiet and humble lad; he would have hated all the fuss!” the tribute said.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“But we want him to know just how proud we are of him as a loving son, brother, grandson, uncle, and friend. Lewis was so loved by everyone who knew him; he was such a kind, caring and honest young man.

“Lewis loved football and was a massive Nottingham Forest fan; he never missed a match.

“We are all devastated by his loss and there will not be a day that goes by where we won’t be thinking of him, and how much we love and miss him.