Parents of Alford teenager who died in collision release tribute to their 'kind, caring and honest' son
The parents of an Alford teenager who died in a road traffic collision in Welton Le Marsh, near Gunby, have released a tribute to their “kind, caring and honest” son.
Lewis Marvill, 17, sadly died following the collision on September 7, and his parents have released a tribute to honour their son:
“We have been overwhelmed by the love and support we have received; Lewis was such a quiet and humble lad; he would have hated all the fuss!” the tribute said.
“But we want him to know just how proud we are of him as a loving son, brother, grandson, uncle, and friend. Lewis was so loved by everyone who knew him; he was such a kind, caring and honest young man.
“Lewis loved football and was a massive Nottingham Forest fan; he never missed a match.
“We are all devastated by his loss and there will not be a day that goes by where we won’t be thinking of him, and how much we love and miss him.
“Fly high Lewis… love you always.”