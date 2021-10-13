Paul Porter, 53, will be launching himself out of a plane at Hibaldstow Airfield on November 3 to raise vital funds for Parkinson’s UK.

This is a cause close to his heart as his father passed away with Parkinson’s.

Paul had already taken part in a skydive in September, mainly to see if he could do it or not, and many people would then ask him if he was doing it for charity, and an idea stirred.

“It actually wasn’t as scary as I thought,” Paul said, “Maybe I was just in the right frame of mind.

“Of course I had a few wobbly moments beforehand, but I actually really enjoyed it, so I thought I’d do it again for charity this time.”

Initially Paul is aiming to raise £200 for Parkinson’s but he has already surpassed that target and is now hoping to raise as much money as possible.

Paul said that he would not have even thought of doing something like this ten years ago:

“I would have been far too scared when I was younger, but now I’m at the age where I don’t care anymore!” he laughed.

He hopes to be supported on the day by his girlfriend Kay Renner and son Rob, 24 and 21-year-old daughter Katie.