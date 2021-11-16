People of Gainsborough remembered those we've lost on Remembrance Sunday

Sir Edward Leigh, Gainsborough’s MP, was among those who laid a wreath at the war memorial, along with Gainsborough Academy students, Tilly Lovely, Keeran Maynard and Ollie White, who are members of the school council, and chairman of West Lindsey District Council, Coun Steve England.

Sir Edward said: “I was honoured to lay a wreath at the war memorial in Gainsborough this Remembrance Sunday.

“War memorials in churches and at the centre of villages across West Lindsey record the many names of those who fell in the First and Second World Wars.

People gathered at the Gainsborough War Memorial to lay wreaths on Remembrance Sunday

“Many of the family names are still familiar ones in our communities, and there are few things more tragic than seeing many members of the same family together. Every family made sacrifices during the wars, but some families made tremendous ones.

“Conflict continues to this day in many parts of the world, and we are blessed with men and women who devote their lives to the defence of the realm.

“When they leave the services and reintegrate into civilian society they often have difficult lives coping with injuries and other problems.