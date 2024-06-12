Philanthropist Paul Hugill sets sights on Westminster

Paul Hugill MBE is running for MP as an Independent candidate.

​After being made an MBE for his services to the community, a Louth philanthropist is now aiming his sights on Westminster as he announces his intention to run for MP.

​Paul Hugill runs the Serendipity Foundation, a merger of the Serendipity Initiative, which sees opportunities at the Priory Hotel for those who have otherwise been overlooked, including those with mental health struggles, learning difficulties, and criminal convictions, with Daniel’s Kitchen, which was launched during the first coronavirus lockdown and provides thousands of meals to vulnerable people in the community.

He was made a Member of the British Empire in 2022 for his efforts, and now Paul is aiming to represent the people in his community by standing as an Independent candidate in the Louth and Horncastle constituency in the upcoming General Elections on July 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul said that his aim is to break the “broken two-party political storm”:

"The current politicians are so disconnected from real life here in the community and we need a strong voice to represent our interests,” he said, “What is going on in Westminster doesn’t accurately represent what people need, they need someone who will listen,” he said, “I want to be the one to get things done and offer people an alternative to the current politics."

"I’m going to do this with everything I’ve got,” he added, “This area needs the of someone who will not put party politics first, and but will represent real local issues.”

Paul will go head to head with seven other candidates: Victoria Atkins – Conservative; Sean Matthews – Reform UK; Marcus Moorhouse – Social Democratic Party; Ross Pepper – Liberal Democrats; Jonathan Slater – Labour Party; Robert Watson – Green Party; and Peter ‘The Iconic Arty Pole’ Hill – Monster Raving Loony Party.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latter has been on the campaign trail last week, with a visit to Horncastle on Tuesday to meet voters.

Reform candidate Sean Matthews visited Coningsby fish & chip shop to celebrate 80 years of D-Day and National Fish and Chip Shop Day, while current MP Victoria Atkins was seen in Louth talking to residents and business owners on Saturday.