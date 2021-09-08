Steve Nichols, the Chief Executive of Lincolnshire Wildlife Park, pictured with the park's patron, the Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire Mr Toby Dennis, and Major Mitch Pegg, Officer Commanding of the 3rd Battalion The Royal Anglian Regiment.

PICTURES: Armed Forces tour Lincolnshire Wildlife Park after signing of covenant

Members of the Armed Forces toured Lincolnshire Wildlife Park after the official signing of a covenant that benefits them and their families.

By Chrissie Redford
Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 3:47 pm
Updated Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 3:49 pm

Trustees and staff team at the Park in Friskney welcomed the charity's patron, the Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire Mr Toby Dennis, along with other dignitaries to witness the signing yesterday morning (Tuesday).

It was signed by Steve Nichols, the Chief Executive of Lincolnshire Wildlife Park, and Major Mitch Pegg, Officer Commanding of the 3rd Battalion The Royal Anglian Regiment.

Afterwards, the party toured the wildlife park and enjoyed a buffet lunch.

Our photographer David Dawson was there to witness the historic event.

*For the full story see next week's Boston and Skegness Standard newspapers.

Read also

VIDEO: Historic signing of covenant giving Armed Forces an official welcome to Lincolnshire Wildlife Park

1. Lincolnshire Wildlife Park

The covenant was signed by Steve Nichols, the Chief Executive of Lincolnshire Wildlife Park, and Major Mitch Pegg, Officer Commanding of the 3rd Battalion The Royal Anglian Regiment.

Photo: David Dawson

2.

Steve Nichols, the Chief Executive of Lincolnshire Wildlife Park, shakes hands with Major Mitch Pegg, Officer Commanding of the 3rd Battalion The Royal Anglian Regiment, after the signing of the covenant.

Photo: David Dawson.

3. Lincolnshire Wildlife Park

Steve Nichols, the Chief Executive of Lincolnshire Wildlife Park, pictured with the park's patron, the Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire Mr Toby Dennis.

Photo: David Dawson

4. Lincolnshire Wildlife Park

Parrots say hello to Major Mitch Pegg, Officer Commanding of the 3rd Battalion The Royal Anglian Regiment, and Sgt Stephen Grant.

Photo: David Dawson

Next Page
Page 1 of 4