PICTURES: Armed Forces tour Lincolnshire Wildlife Park after signing of covenant

Trustees and staff team at the Park in Friskney welcomed the charity's patron, the Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire Mr Toby Dennis, along with other dignitaries to witness the signing yesterday morning (Tuesday).
It was signed by Steve Nichols, the Chief Executive of Lincolnshire Wildlife Park, and Major Mitch Pegg, Officer Commanding of the 3rd Battalion The Royal Anglian Regiment.
Afterwards, the party toured the wildlife park and enjoyed a buffet lunch.
Our photographer David Dawson was there to witness the historic event.
*For the full story see next week's Boston and Skegness Standard newspapers.
