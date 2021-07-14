PICTURES: Funeral tribute after tragic deaths of Bethany and her son, DJ
The funeral of a young mum and her nine-year-old son who were tragically murdered has taken place today.
Bethany Vincent, 26, and her son Darren ‘DJ’ Henson. were found dead with multiple stab wounds at their home in High Holme Road, Louth, on the evening of May 31.
Members of the community of Chapel St Leonards, where Bethany's family live, turned out on the village Green to say an emotional farewell to them ahead of the funeral service.
After passing around the Green, the cortege headed from the Green to Alford Crematorium for a private service conducted by Father Terry Steele.
