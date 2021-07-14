Funeral director Sarah Northdurft, of Frank Wood Funeralcare, leads the cortege.
Funeral director Sarah Northdurft, of Frank Wood Funeralcare, leads the cortege.

PICTURES: Funeral tribute after tragic deaths of Bethany and her son, DJ

The funeral of a young mum and her nine-year-old son who were tragically murdered has taken place today.

By Chrissie Redford
Wednesday, 14th July 2021, 1:07 pm
Updated Wednesday, 14th July 2021, 1:27 pm

Bethany Vincent, 26, and her son Darren ‘DJ’ Henson. were found dead with multiple stab wounds at their home in High Holme Road, Louth, on the evening of May 31.

Members of the community of Chapel St Leonards, where Bethany's family live, turned out on the village Green to say an emotional farewell to them ahead of the funeral service.

After passing around the Green, the cortege headed from the Green to Alford Crematorium for a private service conducted by Father Terry Steele.

Read also

VIDEO: Community gathers in Chapel St Leonards to say last farewell to murdered mum and son

1. Funeral of Bethany and DJ

The funeral cortege of Bethany Vincent, 26, and her son Darren ‘DJ’ Henson enters the Green at Chapel St Leonards.

Photo: David Dawson

Buy photo

2. Funeral of Bethany and DJ

The funeral cortege turned into the Green so members of the community could pay their respects.

Photo: David Dawson

Buy photo

3. Funeral of Bethany and DJ

Members of the community of Chapel St Leonards lined the street to pay their respects.

Photo: David Dawson

Buy photo

4. Funeral of Bethany and DJ

The blue wreaths reflect DJ's love of football and Chelsea.

Photo: JPI Media

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 5