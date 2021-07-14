PICTURES: Funeral tribute after tragic deaths of Bethany and her son, DJ

Bethany Vincent, 26, and her son Darren ‘DJ’ Henson. were found dead with multiple stab wounds at their home in High Holme Road, Louth, on the evening of May 31.

Members of the community of Chapel St Leonards, where Bethany's family live, turned out on the village Green to say an emotional farewell to them ahead of the funeral service.

After passing around the Green, the cortege headed from the Green to Alford Crematorium for a private service conducted by Father Terry Steele.

Read also

1. Funeral of Bethany and DJ The funeral cortege of Bethany Vincent, 26, and her son Darren ‘DJ’ Henson enters the Green at Chapel St Leonards. Photo: David Dawson Buy photo

2. Funeral of Bethany and DJ The funeral cortege turned into the Green so members of the community could pay their respects. Photo: David Dawson Buy photo

3. Funeral of Bethany and DJ Members of the community of Chapel St Leonards lined the street to pay their respects. Photo: David Dawson Buy photo

4. Funeral of Bethany and DJ The blue wreaths reflect DJ's love of football and Chelsea. Photo: JPI Media Buy photo