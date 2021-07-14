VIDEO: Community gathers in Chapel St Leonards to say last farewell to murdered mum and son

The community of Chapel St Leonards have turned out this morning to say an emotional farewell following the tragic death of a local young mum and son.

Bethany Vincent, 26, and her nine-year-old son Darren ‘DJ’ Henson, were found dead with multiple stab wounds at their home in High Holme Road, Louth, on the evening of May 31.

Members of the community of gathered on the Green to pay their respects as the funeral cortege passed by on its way to Alford Crematorium.

The funeral cortege at the Green at Chapel St Leonards on its way to Alford Crematorium.

Bethany and Darren left their family’s home in the village for the final time at 9.15am.

Bubbles floated in the air as the funeral cars turned into the Green - a request from the family as DJ loved bubbles.

Lynsey Easton of the Little Card Shop had been handing out bottles of bubbles and blue and pink balloons ahead of their arrival.

She told us blue represented DJ's favourite football club, Chelsea. Pink was the closest she could get to purple - Bethany's favourite colour.

Last farewell - Bethany Vincent, 26, and her nine-year-old son Darren ‘DJ’ Henson.

The cortege headed from the Green to Alford Crematorium for a private service conducted by Father Terry Steele. Due to restrictions only a small number of family members were able to attend the ceremony but a group of around 60 people had gathered outside to pay their respects..

Bethany's sister, Chloe, had said on social media that other family members and friends were "more than welcome to come and stand outside and be with us during this difficult time".

She added: “We would like to thank everyone for their support during this difficult time. We would also ask that rather than flowers being sent for them, we would love people to donate to either one of the charities we have chosen.”

The two good causes are DJ’s school (Eresby Special School) and ‘Be Their Voice’, a new charity set up in memory of Bethany and DJ.

Chloe concluded: “We hope no other family has to go through the pain we are all feeling and will feel for the rest of our lives.”

After the service, which was livestreamed, the family returned to Chapel St Leonards, where La Piazza invited them for drinks and food - DJ’s favourite, pizza, and then ice cream and chocolate sauce.

The Revd. Richard Holden, who conducted a vigil at Chapel St Leonards Village Green last month, sent prayers to the family and friends of Bethany and Darren. He said: "Their untimely deaths were a great shock to their friends in Chapel St. Leonards and I know that there are many people grieving for them locally.

"The green is the centre of Chapel St. Leonards and it is good that the funeral cortege is passing by to say a final farewell from them both.

"My prayers are for them and their family and friends and that they may all know a sense of peace."

Read also

Pictures: Community vigil in memory of Louth ‘double murder’ victims* A fundraising campaign launched in the aftermath of the

tragedy to support Bethany and Darren’s family

has raised over £11,500.