Stage is set for the summer - watching live entertainment in a Covid-safe environment at Butlin's in Skegness.

PICTURES: How Butlin's guests are enjoying being back at Skegness resort

When it's raining outside, you may as well have some splashing fun indoors where it's warm.

By Chrissie Redford
Thursday, 20th May 2021, 5:49 pm
Updated Thursday, 20th May 2021, 5:50 pm

That's what the first guests at Butlin's decided when the resort reopened. Four thousand guests arrived on Monday and have since been exploring the attractions, including the new Covid-safe Studio 36 theatre, diners, bars, Skyline Pavilion attractions and indoor swimming pool. We think they look like they are having fun...

1. Skegness Butlin's reopens

Water babies enjoying the swimming pool.

Photo: Butlin's

2. Skegness Butlin's reopens

Splashdown - fun in the pool.

Photo: Butlin's

3. Skegness Butlin's reopens

The slides are always a big attraction.

Photo: Butlin's

4. Skegness Butlin's reopens

Don't let go... what hugs are for.

Photo: Butlin's

