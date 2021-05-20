PICTURES: How Butlin's guests are enjoying being back at Skegness resort
When it's raining outside, you may as well have some splashing fun indoors where it's warm.
Thursday, 20th May 2021, 5:49 pm
Updated
Thursday, 20th May 2021, 5:50 pm
That's what the first guests at Butlin's decided when the resort reopened. Four thousand guests arrived on Monday and have since been exploring the attractions, including the new Covid-safe Studio 36 theatre, diners, bars, Skyline Pavilion attractions and indoor swimming pool. We think they look like they are having fun...
