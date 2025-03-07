PICTURES: How schools in Skegness area celebrated World Book Day

Pupils headed to school or nursery today dressed as Princesses, Harry Potter, the Queen of Hearts, Aiice in Wonderland and a host of other favourite characters – thanks also to the amazing creative talents of their parents and guardians.

World Book Day is a charity event held annually in the United Kingdom and Ireland on the first Thursday in March. On World Book Day, every child in full-time education in the UK and Ireland is provided with a voucher to be spent on books; the event was first celebrated in the United Kingdom in 1998.

Thank you to everyone who contributed to our World Book Day photo feature. Don’t miss next week’s Skegness Standard newspaper to see all the fun that went on in local schools.

1 . WORLD BOOK DAY Seathorne Primary Academy, Red Squirrels Class. Photo: Seathorne Primary Academy

2 . WORLD BOOK DAY Seathorne Primary Academy, Reception Class. Photo: Seathorne Primary Academy

3 . WORLD BOOK DAY Seathorne Primary Academy, Puffins Class. Photo: Seathorne Primary Academy