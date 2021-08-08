A colour run was a popular event for families.

PICTURES: Rainbow runners bring smiles to East Coast Fitness Festival

Blues were blown away when the first ever East Coast Fitness Festival was held at the new Skegness Showground.

By Chrissie Redford
Sunday, 8th August 2021, 4:30 pm
Updated Sunday, 8th August 2021, 5:00 pm

Hundreds of families accepted the invitation on Saturday to enjoy the great outdoors together in a day full of fun for all ages.

Phoenix Fitness teamed up with the new management of the Skegness Showground to host the event.

Among the highlights were a kilometre colour run, body building competitions, a full-scale wrestling show, live boxing exhibitions and inflatable assault courses.

There was even an agility course for the family dog.

1. East Coast Fitness Festival

Dani Ellis with Reuben Ellis 7 and Harper Ellis 7 of Skegness.

Photo: JPI Media

2. East Coast Fitness Festival

Competitors in the colour run.

Photo: JPI Media

3. East Coast Fitness Festival

Rainbow runners at the East Coast Fitness Festival.

Photo: JPI Media

4. East Coast Fitness Festival

A great day was had by all.

Photo: JPI Media

