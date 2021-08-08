PICTURES: Rainbow runners bring smiles to East Coast Fitness Festival

Hundreds of families accepted the invitation on Saturday to enjoy the great outdoors together in a day full of fun for all ages.

Phoenix Fitness teamed up with the new management of the Skegness Showground to host the event.

Among the highlights were a kilometre colour run, body building competitions, a full-scale wrestling show, live boxing exhibitions and inflatable assault courses.

There was even an agility course for the family dog.

For the full story see Wednesday's edition of the Skegness Standard newspaper.

1. East Coast Fitness Festival Dani Ellis with Reuben Ellis 7 and Harper Ellis 7 of Skegness. Photo: JPI Media Buy photo

2. East Coast Fitness Festival Competitors in the colour run. Photo: JPI Media Buy photo

3. East Coast Fitness Festival Rainbow runners at the East Coast Fitness Festival. Photo: JPI Media Buy photo

4. East Coast Fitness Festival A great day was had by all. Photo: JPI Media Buy photo