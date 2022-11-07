Spectators were treated to two days of free action.

The spectacluar action took place on the beach tat the weekend, where a special circuit created in the sand for the riders managed to escape the weekend’s high tides.

Amongst the competitors were 2021 winner Jack Beniston and last year’s top five finishers Scott Aldridge, Brad Thornhill, Travis Steels and Sean Wainwright.

The second contest on Saturday featured Quads and Sidecars for a gruelling two-hour battle.

Action continued on Sunday with the big one as Elite, Clubman and Vets solo riders going for it in the Visit Lincs Coast Adult three-hour race, in which the winner picked up a £1,000 cheque.

Spectators were able to watch all of the weekend action from the promenade for free and sports enthusiasts were able to shop at there were specialist trade stands. Beachside food concessions also opened for the event.

Smoking! Action hots up at the quad bikes and side car racing.

Bike racing is an annual spectacular in Skegness.

Skegness is a popular venue for the beach racers.

A race to the finish on Skegness beach.

There was plenty of spectacular action at the the AMCA Beach Motocross races in Skegness.

The beach had been transformed into a racing circuit.

There was some serious sand shifting in the quad bikes racing.

The action took place on Skegness beach