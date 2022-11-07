PICTURES: Serious sand shifting at beach races in Skegness
There was some serious sand shifting when the AMCA Beach Motocross races returned to Skegness.
The spectacluar action took place on the beach tat the weekend, where a special circuit created in the sand for the riders managed to escape the weekend’s high tides.
Amongst the competitors were 2021 winner Jack Beniston and last year’s top five finishers Scott Aldridge, Brad Thornhill, Travis Steels and Sean Wainwright.
The second contest on Saturday featured Quads and Sidecars for a gruelling two-hour battle.
Action continued on Sunday with the big one as Elite, Clubman and Vets solo riders going for it in the Visit Lincs Coast Adult three-hour race, in which the winner picked up a £1,000 cheque.
Spectators were able to watch all of the weekend action from the promenade for free and sports enthusiasts were able to shop at there were specialist trade stands. Beachside food concessions also opened for the event.
