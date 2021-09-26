PICTURES: Skegness Goldwing Light Parade a roaring success

More than 100 bikes and trikes turned up on the day - with some travelling over 300 miles from Devon and Cornwall to take part.

During the day, Lumley Road was closed for a static display of machines.

In the evening, crowds lined the seafront to watch the parade.

For the full story, see this week's edition of the Skegness Standard newspaper

Read also

1. Skegness Goldwing Light Parade Deputy Mayor Coun Billy Brookes gets ready to ride when the Skegness Goldwing Light Parade came to town. Photo: John Byford

2. Skegness Goldwing Light Parade Skegness Goldwing Light Parade static display in Lumley Road. Photo: David Dawson

3. Skegness Goldwing Light Parade Steve Heery of Buxton joined the static display in Lumley Road. Photo: David Dawson

4. Skegness Goldwing Light Parade Lumley Road was closed for the static display. Photo: JPI Media