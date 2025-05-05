PICTURES: VE 80 celebrations kick off with 1940s market

The event was part of a series of market-style events taking place being run by Spilsby Town Council in partnership with Spilsby Town Events and Platform Housing until October.

Coun Ellie Marsh explained: “As the town has a long standing military history we recognised the importance of commemorating the 80th Anniversary of VE Day.

"The 1940s event is a first for Spilsby and a great way to showcase the fantastic history in the town.”

In addition to a 1940s-style market there was a best dressed competition for anyone attending, free 1940s themed crafts and entertainment throughout the day provided by local singer Becky Jayne and Skegness Silver Band.

There was also a re-enactment display showcasing equipment and clothing used during WW2 by the commonwealth forces and a small display of WW2 vehicles.

Elsewhere in the town, the Nelson Butt restaurant had a vintage singer after the event so anyone attending could keep the party going.

1 . VE Super Saturday Kevin Taylor of Orby with his 1925 Clyno Car (built by Joh and Kev Taylor) and 1949 AJS 7R350 bike (built by John Taylor) Photo: David Dawson

2 . VE Super Saturday Pictured (from left) Councillor Caroline Hewlett with Kim Williams, Holly Williams 5 and Bonnie Hatch 4 Photo: David Dawson

3 . VE Super Saturday Sandra and Kev Harris of Old Leake Photo: David Dawson