PICTURES: VE 80 celebrations kick off with 1940s market

The event was part of a series of market-style events taking place being run by Spilsby Town Council in partnership with Spilsby Town Events and Platform Housing until October.
Coun Ellie Marsh explained: “As the town has a long standing military history we recognised the importance of commemorating the 80th Anniversary of VE Day.
"The 1940s event is a first for Spilsby and a great way to showcase the fantastic history in the town.”
In addition to a 1940s-style market there was a best dressed competition for anyone attending, free 1940s themed crafts and entertainment throughout the day provided by local singer Becky Jayne and Skegness Silver Band.
There was also a re-enactment display showcasing equipment and clothing used during WW2 by the commonwealth forces and a small display of WW2 vehicles.
Elsewhere in the town, the Nelson Butt restaurant had a vintage singer after the event so anyone attending could keep the party going.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.