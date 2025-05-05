Kelly Marvell of Spilsby Town Events Committee.Kelly Marvell of Spilsby Town Events Committee.
PICTURES: VE 80 celebrations kick off with 1940s market

By Chrissie Redford
Published 5th May 2025, 15:04 BST
VE 80 celebrations kicked off at the weekend in Spilsby with a 1940s Super Saturday market.

The event was part of a series of market-style events taking place being run by Spilsby Town Council in partnership with Spilsby Town Events and Platform Housing until October.

Coun Ellie Marsh explained: “As the town has a long standing military history we recognised the importance of commemorating the 80th Anniversary of VE Day.

"The 1940s event is a first for Spilsby and a great way to showcase the fantastic history in the town.”

In addition to a 1940s-style market there was a best dressed competition for anyone attending, free 1940s themed crafts and entertainment throughout the day provided by local singer Becky Jayne and Skegness Silver Band.

There was also a re-enactment display showcasing equipment and clothing used during WW2 by the commonwealth forces and a small display of WW2 vehicles.

Elsewhere in the town, the Nelson Butt restaurant had a vintage singer after the event so anyone attending could keep the party going.

Kevin Taylor of Orby with his 1925 Clyno Car (built by Joh and Kev Taylor) and 1949 AJS 7R350 bike (built by John Taylor)

Kevin Taylor of Orby with his 1925 Clyno Car (built by Joh and Kev Taylor) and 1949 AJS 7R350 bike (built by John Taylor) Photo: David Dawson

Pictured (from left) Councillor Caroline Hewlett with Kim Williams, Holly Williams 5 and Bonnie Hatch 4

Pictured (from left) Councillor Caroline Hewlett with Kim Williams, Holly Williams 5 and Bonnie Hatch 4 Photo: David Dawson

Sandra and Kev Harris of Old Leake

Sandra and Kev Harris of Old Leake Photo: David Dawson

M.arie Gray of Marie's James, Chutneys and Marmalades, with Sara Apps of West Keal

M.arie Gray of Marie's James, Chutneys and Marmalades, with Sara Apps of West Keal Photo: David Dawson

