Where to celebrate VE Day 80 at events across Lincolnshire

The 80th anniversary of VE Day will be celebrated from May 8 at events across the county. Street parties like this one celebrating the end of the war are also being held.

Lincolnshire is preparing to party like 1945 when the county celebrates the VE Day 80th anniversary.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Events include beacon lightings, commemorative services, parades, and themed events.

Some locations are also hosting street parties and flyovers, and there are exhibitions at the International Bomber Command Centre.

Specific events include:

Copies of 'Horncastle At War', which has been reproduced to coincide with an exhibition to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Lincoln Cathedral:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 1940s-themed tea dance and dinner dance takes place on May 8, featuring music from DJ Dr Swing and the Blighty Belles.

International Bomber Command Centre, Lincoln

A VE Day 80 Beacon Lighting and Dinner on May 8, a Service of Thanksgiving on May 8, and a Concert on May 11.

A wartime event in Market Place, Horncastle, possibly an RAF display during War Weapons Week in April, 1941. (PHOTO BY: Horncastle History and Heritage Society).

Alford

A VE Day Commemoration Service will be held at St Wildrid’s Church at 11am, followed by refreshments in the Corn Exchange.

We'll Meet Again Museum, Shore Road, Boston

A full day event on May 8 with museum access, buffet lunch, and a 1940s performance. Evening beacon lighting and service are free to attend. Over the weekend, May 9-11, the museum will also be open with an array of extra displays

VE Day celebrations in Sleaford, 1945. Photo: Jason Hippisley

Burgh le Marsh

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Burgh le Marsh, VE Day celebrations on May 8 will begin with a service at the parish church from 4.30pm, followed by a BBQ, games, and a school choir performance at the Windmill restaurant.

Caistor

To commemorate VE Day in Caistor, there will be a mid-day proclamation by our Town Crier (Mr William Smith) in the market place. Later, in the evening from about 9pm, the community will meet in South Street park to light the beacon at 9.30pm.

Horncastle:

A "Victory in Horncastle" exhibition at the Joseph Banks Centre, and other events including a celebration concert.

Dogdyke Pumping Station:

A free open day with a VE Day theme, including military and civilian vehicles, 1940s music, and more.

Louth

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louth Town Centre is inviting shops to get their bunting out at an event on May 8 starting at 11am. The event has been arranged by by Louth and District Royal British Legion and features memorabilia, displays, church bell ringing, evening parade and beacon lighting. Market Rasen

Market Rasen Town Council will be hosting a special VE Day 80th event in the Market Place on Thursday, May 8..

Skegness Tower Gardens

A day of celebration starts on May 8 at 10am with music from Dreambelles vocalist Amanda Willis and the ukelele group No Hopers, Jokers and Rogues, Battle of Britain Flypast and free tea and coffee and cupcake (on first-come, first-served basis). On May 10 Skegness Royal British Legion is hosting a VE and VJ80 Picnic in the Park with 30 stalls, exhibits and exhibitors, vintage military vehicles, musical entertainment and Batle of Britain Memorial flypast.

Sleaford

The Sleaford and District Branch of The Royal British Legion will lead the celebrations of VE Day at the War Memorial on Sleaford Market Square on May 8 as follows: 9am: Proclamation read by the Sleaford Town Crier; 6.30pm: The St Denys' Church bells will be rung and a short service will be conducted by Reverend Philip Johnson; 9.30pm - Lamps of Peace. This event is to replicate what is happening across the nation, where as many people as possible are asked to bring a torch or lamp, not real flame, to show their support for peace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The following day on May 9, the Miller Magic Big Band will perform a VE Day anniversary concert in aid of Rotary Club of Sleaford charities. There will be a two course fish and chip supper at Sleaford Masonic Lodge Rooms in Watergate, Sleaford, opening at 7pm for 7.30pm start. 1940s dress is optional for guests or wear something red, white and blue. Tickets are £21 (£25 for larger portion) from 07989 993287 or email [email protected].

Wainfleet St Mary

A VE Day party starts at Wainfleet St Mary Community Hall. There will be a tea party from 6pm, food music and games. Guests are invited to dress ‘WW2 style’. Lamp of Peace 9pm and Beacon Lighting 9.30pm.

Woodhall Spa

Woodhall Spa will be celebrating the 80th anniversary of VE Day with a VE Day 80 event at the Petwood Hotel on May 8,. The event will feature music from Miss Sarah-Jane and the 78DJ, and there will be food and drink available to purchase. The event is open to the public and no booking is required.