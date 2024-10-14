Places where you can pick a pumpkin near Gainsborough this October
You can visit Williamson’s Farm Shop on Thonock Lane Farm, Gainsborough, on Saturday, October 19, from 10.30 to 5pm and Sunday, October 20, from 10am to 4pm, and during half term from October 21, to 25, from 9am to 5pm.
At Uncle Henry’s on Grayingham Grange Farm, Gainsborough, the giant Maize Maze has been taken over by the evil Crone and her Frightful friends and your help is needed to save the pirates.
Head round the maze and complete the tasks set for you by the monsters to discover the magic phrase that will save the pirates.
Or for littler legs, there is also two spooky mini mazes to complete.
All tickets include entry to the Pumpkin Patch where you can pick your own pumpkins and carve on site if you wish. Pay for what you pick, price is dependent on size.
And the woodland has been taken over by Mad Professors from Monsters High. Have you got what it takes to complete the nine classes which range from "The Skelly Wiggle" with Dance Teacher, Mr Perriwinkle to "The Screaming Symphonies" with Music Professor Ms. Fontaine?
Visit until Wednesday, October 20, from 10am to 4pm.
Entry is £5, under two’s go free.
For more information and to book visit www.unclehenrys.co.uk.
Or you can visit Bransby Horses in Bransby and go to Pecan’s Pumpkin Patch for a fun, family-friendly day out where you can pick your own pumpkin for just £3 each.
Wander through the pumpkin patch and choose the one that’s just right for you, whether you’re carving, decorating, or making a delicious pie.
Bring the kids, take photos, and enjoy a perfect autumn day outdoors at Bransby Horses.
Enjoy a walk in open countryside, play on their free playpark, or warm up with a coffee or enjoy a bite to each in their cafe.
Pecan’s Pumpkin Patch will be open throughout October (Wednesdays to Sundays only). There will also be a Halloween Scavenger Hunt running for families to enjoy. £3.50 per child. No booking required.