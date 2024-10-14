Will you be going to pick pumpkins this October?

​As half term and Halloween are fast approaching you might be wanting to take your family to pick your own pumpkins, and there are plenty of places to go in the Gainsborough area.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​You can visit Williamson’s Farm Shop on Thonock Lane Farm, Gainsborough, on Saturday, October 19, from 10.30 to 5pm and Sunday, October 20, from 10am to 4pm, and during half term from October 21, to 25, from 9am to 5pm.

At Uncle Henry’s on Grayingham Grange Farm, Gainsborough, the giant Maize Maze has been taken over by the evil Crone and her Frightful friends and your help is needed to save the pirates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head round the maze and complete the tasks set for you by the monsters to discover the magic phrase that will save the pirates.

Or for littler legs, there is also two spooky mini mazes to complete.

All tickets include entry to the Pumpkin Patch where you can pick your own pumpkins and carve on site if you wish. Pay for what you pick, price is dependent on size.

And the woodland has been taken over by Mad Professors from Monsters High. Have you got what it takes to complete the nine classes which range from "The Skelly Wiggle" with Dance Teacher, Mr Perriwinkle to "The Screaming Symphonies" with Music Professor Ms. Fontaine?

Visit until Wednesday, October 20, from 10am to 4pm.

Entry is £5, under two’s go free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information and to book visit www.unclehenrys.co.uk.

Or you can visit Bransby Horses in Bransby and go to Pecan’s Pumpkin Patch for a fun, family-friendly day out where you can pick your own pumpkin for just £3 each.

Wander through the pumpkin patch and choose the one that’s just right for you, whether you’re carving, decorating, or making a delicious pie.

Bring the kids, take photos, and enjoy a perfect autumn day outdoors at Bransby Horses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enjoy a walk in open countryside, play on their free playpark, or warm up with a coffee or enjoy a bite to each in their cafe.

Pecan’s Pumpkin Patch will be open throughout October (Wednesdays to Sundays only). There will also be a Halloween Scavenger Hunt running for families to enjoy. £3.50 per child. No booking required.