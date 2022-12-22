Platform Housing has continued its Christmas Kindness donations by supporting a Horncastle good cause.

Platform’s Community Engagement Officer, Deborah Green (left) is pictured presenting the £1,500 cheque to Isabel Forrester (centre) and Nancy Sorenti (right) from Horncastle Support Team.

As part of its annual Christmas Kindness Campaign, Platform Housing Association has donated £1,500 to Horncastle Support Team, a charity that aims to relieve financial hardship for people living in Horncastle and its surrounding small villages.

Platform Housing Group’s annual Christmas Kindness Campaign will donate over £35,000 to support more than 50 vital, local charities like the Horncastle Support team in the run-up to the festive season.

The Horncastle Support Team offer help in the form of grants, signposting to other agencies and through their foodbank, the Horncastle Community Larder.

“The ongoing cost of living crisis is putting a huge amount of pressure on local charities, like the Horncastle Support Team, who are seeing an increase in the number of people turning to them for their vital help and support, said Platform’s Chief Operations Officer, Marion Duffy.

“Our Community Engagement Officers are out and about in our local communities making Christmas Kindness donations to charities and organisations that we regularly work in partnership with, to ensure that they can continue offering support to our customers, who may be struggling to make ends meet.”

Isabel Forrester, Horncastle Support Team said: “With the rising cost of living, it’s no surprise that this year we are delivering more Festive Parcels than ever to local households who need a little extra help at Christmas.

“Our work is only possible with the support of our partners and we are very grateful to Platform Housing for their generous funding. This is helping us to provide food, other essentials and some festive treats for local people at this difficult time.