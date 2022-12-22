A kindness donation has reached out to a local community initiative in Louth to give support and hope.

Platform’s Director of Platform Hub and Income Management, Michael Bruce (left) is pictured presenting the £1,000 cheque to Mark Harrison of the Lighthouse Project (centre) and their treasurer Robin Barrow (right).

As part of its annual Christmas Kindness Campaign, Platform Housing Group has donated £1,000 to the Lighthouse Project in Louth, a charity that reaches out to people in their local community to offer support sessions and hope.

The Lighthouse Project holds twice-weekly drop in sessions that anyone can attend to find friendship, food and help in time of need.

They also provide food parcels and household items, along with advice to help people access services from other organisations.

Platform’s Director of Platform Hub and Income Management, Michael Bruce who presented the donation cheque said: “The Lighthouse Project, along with all the other vital charities and organisations we are supporting as part of our Christmas Kindness Campaign, offer much needed help and reassurance to customers in our local communities.

“Platform will donate over £35,000 to support more than 50 vital, local charities during this year’s campaign, which is more important than ever due to the ongoing cost of living crisis and difficulties people are facing.”

Mark Harrison from the Lighthouse Project added: “We would like to thank Platform for supporting the Lighthouse and their generous donation. Our project reaches into the community to offer support and bring hope.”

