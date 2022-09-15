PLEASE SHARE: Can you help find missing Misty?
Help is needed to find a missing dog who is lost in the Chapel St Leonards area.
Misty went missing from the Golden Anchor Holiday park in Chapel St Leonards on Tuesday, and is still missing and your help is needed to help bring her home.
Misty is very shy and nervous, so if you see her, please don’t shout or whistle her as it is hoped that she will settle and Lisa and the team can trap her and reunite her with her owners.
Beauty’s Legacy, Reuniting Lost and Stolen Animals and Promoting Animal Welfare is a charity that helps reunite lost and stolen animals with their owners across the county, has shared information to advise owners on what to do if their dog bolts.
Here is Beauty’s Legacy’s top advice on what to do if your dog becomes spooked and bolts, and the key advice is Stop, Drop and Think:
Firstly, the best thing you can do, Lisa said, is to immediately start spreading awareness on and offline: “Contact local missing dog online groups such as ours and share photos of your dog, with any distinguishing features, the area where they went missing and your contact details,” Lisa said, “Also contact your dog’s microchip company.” Most importantly, Lisa said, is to not run after them shouting their name: “Dogs will go into survival mode when they’re frightened and when they’re in that mindset, might see you as a predator. Running after them and shouting them will only frighten them more, so THINK like a dog and don’t chase them.” Instead of running around trying to find them, STOP where you were when the dog first ran off: “Dogs will often return to where they disappeared first, so staying there if you can is better than chasing them.” Dogs also respond to familiar scents, so if you can, bring an item of their bedding, or if you have another dog, a blanket or something that belongs to them that will draw them back to where you are. If you see your dog, or any lost dog, again don’t stand and shout to them, DROP down low so they don’t see you as a predator, and calmly and gently try to entice them to you (if it is safe to do so), as if you are on their level, you stand a higher chance of catching them.
There are currently scent trails and food stations in place to help bring Misty home, so if anyone sees her, please call 07415 905485 or 07866 026343 immediately with the time and location of her sighting.