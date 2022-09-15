PLEASE SHARE: Can you help find missing Misty?

Firstly, the best thing you can do, Lisa said, is to immediately start spreading awareness on and offline: “Contact local missing dog online groups such as ours and share photos of your dog, with any distinguishing features, the area where they went missing and your contact details,” Lisa said, “Also contact your dog’s microchip company.” Most importantly, Lisa said, is to not run after them shouting their name: “Dogs will go into survival mode when they’re frightened and when they’re in that mindset, might see you as a predator. Running after them and shouting them will only frighten them more, so THINK like a dog and don’t chase them.” Instead of running around trying to find them, STOP where you were when the dog first ran off: “Dogs will often return to where they disappeared first, so staying there if you can is better than chasing them.” Dogs also respond to familiar scents, so if you can, bring an item of their bedding, or if you have another dog, a blanket or something that belongs to them that will draw them back to where you are. If you see your dog, or any lost dog, again don’t stand and shout to them, DROP down low so they don’t see you as a predator, and calmly and gently try to entice them to you (if it is safe to do so), as if you are on their level, you stand a higher chance of catching them.