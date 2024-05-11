Police share arresting images of Northern Lights over Lincolnshire - did you get some too?

The Northern Lights over Lincolnshire yesterday (Friday, May 10).

Did you see the Northern Lights over Lincolnshire last night (Friday, May 10)?

Among those capturing stunning images of the celestial display was Lincolnshire Police.

The force shared these photographs from its Facebook page.

We would love to see your pictures, too. Email them to [email protected], telling us where in the county you saw them.

