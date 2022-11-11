Poppies on parade at Caistor WI

Caistor WI members making their poppies

Everyone received a kit of red, black and green wool, a felting needle, sponge block to work on and a pin to secure the finished poppy.

Sue demonstrated the basic method of felting and everyone was soon busy with wool and needle and a lot of stabbing to ensure they created a poppy shape.

It proved to be an enjoyable evening, with lots og laughter and chatter along the way.

Caistor WI president Laura Davies proudly wearing her poppy

Advertisement

At the end of the evening, Sue judged them all and awarded 'best on the night' to three lucky members.

Flower of the Month was won by Brigitte Havenith with Ju,dith Hewis and Jane Starling coming second and third.