A poppy collector from Alford is marking 43 years raising money for the Royal British Legion.

Carl Short is following in the footsteps of his mother and grandfather and says he will be outside the new Premier shop until Saturday.

Last year he raised over £1000 and he is hopeful this will be another good appeal.

"You could say I’ve been collecting all my life because I used to go around with my mum,” said Carl, who is a member of the Alford branch of the Royal British Legion. “We even used to collect at school together.

"I officially took over from her 43 years ago and am the only volunteer in Alford with a stall.

"I really enjoy collecting and chatting to people.”

Carl already has a 30-year award for collecting. He added: “It hasn’t been officially confirmed but I’m hoping to get my 40-year award too.”

Parades for Remembrance Sunday will be taking place around the county on November 10.

