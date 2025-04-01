President Trump buys Skegness Raceway - April Fool!

The new Trump Vegas sign - April Fool!

Skegness Raceway fans had a shock this morning (April 1) when it was announced there was a new owner.

“American President Donald Trump has extended his UK portfolio of venues and taken over from Rob Speak,” the Raceway announced on social media.

“The sign outside the raceway has been updated overnight to TRUMP VEGAS.”

The Raceway also went as far as to claim Trump policy tariffs would also be introduced for certain countries

“First the hordes of rampaging Scots will have to pay extra in Irn-Bru and Haggis,” the Raceway said.

“Other nations tariffs to be confirmed.”

However, it may not come as a surprise that it all turned out to be an April Fool’s Day publicity stunt.

“Don’t panic – we don’t have a new owner and the sign hasn't been changed!,” the Raceway admitted at noon.

“We have lots of great events coming up in April

“You would be a ‘fool’ to miss any of them!”

A few members of the public were also fooled by the post from Skegness Pleasure Beach, which claimed: ‘We are sad to see our iconic Queen Bee packed up and gone’.

One person exclaimed: “The queen bee has gone! Yours and Nan’s favourite ride.”

Another asked: “How come it's gone? It's always been a good ride went on it as a kid.”

But amongst the fans not fooled was one with a message: “April fools of course but these amusement parks are the heritage of England and the UK and if people don't use them, they'll all eventually close down like quite a few have already, Morecambe and Rhyl, and Whitley Bay, just to name a few.”

Were you fooled today? Share your story on our Facebook post.