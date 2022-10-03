Primary school puts the kettle on for Macmillan's World's Biggest Coffee Morning
Tea and cake has helped raise hundreds of pounds to help those living with cancer
North Thoresby Primary Academy put the kettle on during Friday morning (September 30) to host a World Biggest Coffee Morning as part of Macmillan Cancer Support’s annual appeal.
There was a fantastic turnout at the school with families coming in to have a slice of cake and cup of tea for this excellent cause.
Overall, North Thoresby raised £453, and Early Years Foundation lead, Anita Rose, said: “I am very thankful to all staff, families and friends for their continued support!”
World’s Biggest Coffee Morning has been running for 32 years and in 2021, more than £11 million was raised through people across the country holding get togethers, large and small, to enjoy some tea, cake and games in their homes and workplaces.