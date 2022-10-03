Primary school puts the kettle on for Macmillan's World's Biggest Coffee Morning

North Thoresby primary school's World's Biggest Coffee Morning.

North Thoresby Primary Academy put the kettle on during Friday morning (September 30) to host a World Biggest Coffee Morning as part of Macmillan Cancer Support’s annual appeal.

There was a fantastic turnout at the school with families coming in to have a slice of cake and cup of tea for this excellent cause.

Overall, North Thoresby raised £453, and Early Years Foundation lead, Anita Rose, said: “I am very thankful to all staff, families and friends for their continued support!”