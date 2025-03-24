Proud Sutton on Sea woman, who won war medal, celebrates her 100th birthday

A proud woman from Sutton on Sea, who played a key role in the Second World War, has celebrated her 100th birthday.

Kay Raby won a medal for her war service as one of the members of the Women’s Royal Naval Service (WRNS), who were informally known as the WRENs.

WRENs supported the Royal Navy in a wide variety of shore-based roles and specialist operations that freed up the men for sea duty.

Kay helped in the preparations on the south coast for D-Day in 1944 and proudly wore her war medal at the Remembrance Day ceremony in Sutton in November 2024, which marked the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

Her century was marked by a party with family and friends at the Bacchus Hotel in her home town. Among those present were her 93-year-old sister, Pauline, her son, John Raby, and his wife, who also live in Sutton, and nieces.

Kay showed off the 100th birthday card she had received from King Charles III and Queen Camilla, and when asked what her secret was for such a long life, she said: “I always try to stay positive, no matter what is going on. I think being positive has kept me going.”

Kay and her late husband Dick, who passed away in 2003, were originally from Bedford but moved to Sutton in 1988 on their retirement and quickly integrated into the local community.

Since arriving in the town, Kay has served as president of the local branch of the Women’s Institute (WI), as secretary of the local branch of the Workers’ Educational Association and as a committee member of the Acre Gap nature reserve and conservation site.

Kay is still an active and enthusiastic member of the WI and also of the Sutton Crafty Knitters group.

She continues too to take part in the Sutton on Sea and Trusthorpe Carnival as part of the WI’s award-winning floats. Most memorably she stole the show in the steampunk-themed carnival of 2023, proudly riding her mobility scooter which she had transformed into a steam engine!

Ever busy and active, Kay is already planning her outfit for this year’s carnival.