Public meetings on Theddlethorpe GDF proposal to begin next week

An illustrative example of what a GDF surface facility could look like (not specific to any area).

The Working Group has been formed to start a conversation about whether Theddlethorpe could be the right place to build a Geological Disposal Facility (GDF), and whether a GDF would be right for the area.

The walk-in meetings will enable local people to find out more, explore the issues, and begin to have their questions answered:

• Wednesday October 27 at Theddlethorpe Village Hall (10.30am - 4.30pm).

• Thursday October 28 at Theddlethorpe Village Hall (10am - 6pm).

• Friday October 29 at St Mary’s Church Hall, Mablethorpe (10.30am - 4.30pm).

• Tuesday November 2 at Marshchapel Village Hall (10am - 6.30pm).

• Wednesday November 3 at Theddlethorpe Village Hall (10.30am - 4.30pm).

• Friday November 12 at Grimoldby & Manby Village Hall (10.30am - 4.30pm).

• Saturday November 13 at Theddlethorpe Village Hall (10.30am - 4.30pm).

• Friday November 19 at Aby Village Hall (10.30am - 6pm).

• Wednesday November 24 at Legbourne & Little Cawthorpe Community Centre (10am - 4.30pm).

• Thursday November 25 at Theddlethorpe Village Hall (10am - 6pm).

Jon Collins, independent Chair of the Theddlethorpe GDF Working Group, said: “Listening to the views of local people and providing accessible information is one of the key tasks of the newly formed Working Group.

“There has been plenty of debate around the topic for the past couple of months, and the significance of the formation of the Working Group last week, means we can get out there and formally start work.

“I understand that there is a lot of concern locally, but there’s also a lot of curiosity. That’s why it’s crucial that we start the conversation as soon as we can.

“This first step is about fact-finding and beginning engagement without commitment, so we encourage people to come along, tell us their concerns and find out more about the project.”

The Working Group has three main jobs to do. Firstly, it will start the conversation with local communities about what the GDF siting process involves.

Secondly it will identify a Search Area, which will be the area within which RWM could subsequently undertake feasibility studies.

The final task is to set up the longer-term partnership of local authorities, local organisations, community groups and RWM, called a Community Partnership.

The Working Group members include independent Chair Jon Collins, an independent facilitator, Lincolnshire County Council, Theddlethorpe Parish Council and Radioactive Waste Management (RWM - a subsidiary of the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority). East Lindsey District Council has also been invited to join the group and is currently considering this.

The Working Group has a website (https://theddlethorpe.workinginpartnership.org.uk) with information about the GDF project, details of local engagement events and how to get in touch.

Information leaflets will be sent to local households in the coming days.

To register online to attend an event, people are asked to visit the website or book directly by calling 0300 369 0000.